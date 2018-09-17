CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

415 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

