Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1032 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

1033 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

1033 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. In the

shasta valley, east winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

1033 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

1033 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

1033 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

1033 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

