CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph until well after

midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

241 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

