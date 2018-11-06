CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND Veterans Day...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND Veterans Day...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND Veterans Day...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
20s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
248 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND Veterans Day...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
20s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
_____
