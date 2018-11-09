CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

212 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

