CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

038 FPUS56 KMFR 171552

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

CAZ080-180000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-180000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-180000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ083-180000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through

the night. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-180000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through

the night. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ085-180000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

751 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

