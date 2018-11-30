CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

864 FPUS56 KMFR 301706

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

CAZ080-010000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

late this morning, then chance of rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-010000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers late this morning, then chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet rising to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to

2800 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet rising

to 2800 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2800 feet lowering to 2000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ082-010000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers late this morning, then chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet rising to 4500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 2 to

6 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-010000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

late this morning, then slight chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-010000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

late this morning, then slight chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

CAZ085-010000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

905 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

late this morning, then slight chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3900 feet in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 2 to

5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

