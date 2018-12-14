CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

387 FPUS56 KMFR 140542

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

CAZ080-141200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph until early afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

CAZ081-141200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south

winds 25 to 35 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ082-141200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-141200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-141200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ085-141200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

942 PM PST Thu Dec 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4300 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to

3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4700 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

