CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

267 FPUS56 KMFR 152220

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

CAZ080-161200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain this evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-161200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph increasing

to 25 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere,

south winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

rising to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the shasta valley and south

10 to 20 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-161200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely this evening, then rain after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-161200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet rising

to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-161200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-161200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

219 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4700 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4700 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4700 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather