CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
706 FPUS56 KMFR 161201
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
CAZ080-170000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow
level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-170000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south
winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet
rising to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-170000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet
rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-170000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level 6500 feet
rising to 7000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-170000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after
midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-170000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
400 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then
chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to
6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.
South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation
of 3 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 4900 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 4800 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather