CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

622 FPUS56 KMFR 180106

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

CAZ080-181200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers in the

evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and

snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-181200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Elsewhere, southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph.

Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the shasta valley and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and

snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-181200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and

snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-181200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and snow showers this evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-181200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet this evening. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers

in the morning. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-181200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

505 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers this

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising

to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather