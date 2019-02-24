CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

251 FPUS56 KMFR 241647

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

846 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

CAZ080-250000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

847 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet this afternoon. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-250000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

847 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2900 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. South winds 25 to 35 mph in the shasta valley and south

15 to 25 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to

40 mph in the shasta valley and south 20 to 30 mph Elsewhere.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow

likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph in the shasta valley and

south 20 to 30 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-250000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

847 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow early this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet this afternoon. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches

above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower

elevations and 8 to 14 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-250000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

847 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of snow early this morning, then rain and

snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow

through the night. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 7 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-250000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

847 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early this

morning, then chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet this afternoon. Highs around 40. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 45 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ085-250000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

847 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow early this morning, then

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3700 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

around 40. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 4600 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3600 feet rising to 4400 feet

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

