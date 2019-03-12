CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

CAZ080-121100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ081-121100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-121100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3300 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-121100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ084-121100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ085-121100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1149 PM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3600 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the morning, then shifting to

the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

