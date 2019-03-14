CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

349 FPUS56 KMFR 141016

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

315 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

CAZ080-142300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

316 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-142300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

316 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ082-142300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

316 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-142300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

316 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ084-142300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

316 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-142300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

316 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

