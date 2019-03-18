CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

CAZ080-182300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-182300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. In the

shasta valley, northeast winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming south 5 to 10 mph late this

afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ082-182300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-182300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-182300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

CAZ085-182300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

