CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019
849 FPUS56 KMFR 300939
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
CAZ080-302300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog this
morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-302300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light, then becoming
east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
$$
CAZ082-302300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-302300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
$$
CAZ084-302300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-302300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
238 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
