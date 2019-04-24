CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight, then becoming light well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

