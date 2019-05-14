CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
_____
819 FPUS56 KMFR 140933
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
232 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
CAZ080-142300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
233 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and early
morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-142300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
233 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in
the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the east
well after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. In the shasta valley,
southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet.
Lows in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
$$
CAZ082-142300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
233 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-142300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
233 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-142300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
233 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
CAZ085-142300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
233 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting
to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
