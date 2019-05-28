CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows around 50.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
322 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then slight chance of
showers early this afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
_____
