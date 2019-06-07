CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers late this evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
