CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

602 FPUS56 KMFR 070423

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

CAZ080-071100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-071100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-071100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-071100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-071100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-071100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

923 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers late this evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather