327 FPUS55 KPSR 130328

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

827 PM MST Mon Mar 12 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

827 PM MST Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 82. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

827 PM MST Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

827 PM MST Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

827 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

827 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs

70 to 75. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

827 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and cooler. Highs 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and colder. Lows 38 to 48.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

