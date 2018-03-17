CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

478 FPUS55 KPSR 172107

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

206 PM MST Sat Mar 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

206 PM MST Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 51. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

206 PM MST Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

206 PM MST Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

206 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. North wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

206 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

very windy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 25 to 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

206 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Windy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

_____

