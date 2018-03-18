CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

137 FPUS55 KPSR 181605

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

904 AM MST Sun Mar 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

904 AM MST Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

904 AM MST Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

904 AM MST Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

904 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 76. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light wind in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

904 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

904 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 54 to

64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 64 to 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast