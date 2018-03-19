CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

658 FPUS55 KPSR 190932

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

231 AM MST Mon Mar 19 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

231 AM MST Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 74. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 79. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-192300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

231 AM MST Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-192300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

231 AM MST Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light wind in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-192300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

231 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light wind in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 66.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-192300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

231 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-192300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

231 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

_____

