391 FPUS55 KPSR 262247

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

346 PM MST Mon Mar 26 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-271100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

346 PM MST Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 81. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-271100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

346 PM MST Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-271100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

346 PM MST Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ569-271100-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

346 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs 73 to 78. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ565-271100-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

346 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs 72 to 77. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ563-567-271100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

346 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-271100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

346 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-271100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

346 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-271100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

346 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening increasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 62 to 72.

North wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

