808 FPUS55 KPSR 142119

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

218 PM MST Sat Apr 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

218 PM MST Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows 49 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

218 PM MST Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

218 PM MST Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

218 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Not as cool. Lows

56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Much cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

218 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

218 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 68 to 78. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Much colder. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

