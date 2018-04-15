CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

PSRZFPPSR

FPUS55 KPSR 150925

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

224 AM MST Sun Apr 15 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-152300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

224 AM MST Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 86 to 91. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 73 to 76. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-152300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

224 AM MST Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-152300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

224 AM MST Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows

46 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-152300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

224 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Breezy. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs 79 to 84. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Much cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-152300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

224 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs 77 to 82. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Much cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 25 to 40 mph in

the evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-152300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

224 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Much colder. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

$$

_____

