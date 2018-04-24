CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

382 FPUS55 KPSR 240354

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

853 PM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-241100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

853 PM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

93 to 97. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-241100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

853 PM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-241100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

853 PM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-241100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

853 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-241100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

853 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-241100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

853 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

$$

