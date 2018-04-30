CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

345 AM MST Mon Apr 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

346 AM MST Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 86. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 51 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

AZZ541-549-555-302300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

346 AM MST Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

AZZ553-554-302300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

346 AM MST Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ566-302300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy. Not

as warm. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 70 to

75. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 51 to

61. West wind 20 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ562-302300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 51 to

61. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ560-561-302300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

346 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and cooler. Highs 61 to 71. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

