CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

_____

174 FPUS55 KPSR 142013

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 PM MST Mon May 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 PM MST Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 PM MST Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 PM MST Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light wind in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather