CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

566 FPUS55 KPSR 112046

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

145 PM MST Mon Jun 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

145 PM MST Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 76 to 83. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

70s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

AZZ541-549-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

145 PM MST Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 72 to 82. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance

of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ570-121100-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ564-565-568-121100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ563-567-121100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

145 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

