Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

833 AM MST Sat Jun 23 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

833 AM MST Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

833 AM MST Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

833 AM MST Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

833 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. East wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

833 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ560-561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

833 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

