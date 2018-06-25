CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

720 FPUS55 KPSR 251721

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1020 AM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1020 AM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 110. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1020 AM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1020 AM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1020 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1020 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1020 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather