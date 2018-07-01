CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

833 PM MST Sat Jun 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-011100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

833 PM MST Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

AZZ541-549-555-011100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

833 PM MST Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

AZZ553-554-011100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

833 PM MST Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ566-011100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

833 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

CAZ562-011100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

833 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ560-561-011100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

833 PM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

