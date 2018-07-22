CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

412 FPUS55 KPSR 220925

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

224 AM MST Sun Jul 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

224 AM MST Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 106 to 109. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 85 to 92. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 117. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 111 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

224 AM MST Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

224 AM MST Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ563-222300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ567-222300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 101. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 74 to 84. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

CAZ561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

224 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 116. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

