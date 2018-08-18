CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

_____

667 FPUS55 KPSR 180951

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

251 AM MST Sat Aug 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

251 AM MST Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

251 AM MST Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

72 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

251 AM MST Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

_____

