CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

203 AM MST Mon Aug 20 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-202300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

203 AM MST Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 101. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

AZZ541-549-555-202300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

203 AM MST Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

AZZ553-554-202300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

203 AM MST Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ566-202300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot. Highs

106 to 111. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-202300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

104 to 109. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-561-202300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

