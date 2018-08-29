CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

701 FPUS55 KPSR 290918

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 AM MST Wed Aug 29 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

217 AM MST Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 100 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

217 AM MST Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

217 AM MST Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

217 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

217 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

217 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

