CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

408 FPUS55 KPSR 040855

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

154 AM MST Tue Sep 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

154 AM MST Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 97 to 101. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

154 AM MST Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-042300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

154 AM MST Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

154 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

154 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

154 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather