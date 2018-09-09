CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

861 FPUS55 KPSR 090831

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

131 AM MST Sun Sep 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

131 AM MST Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

131 AM MST Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

131 AM MST Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 75 to 85. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather