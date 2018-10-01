CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

996 FPUS55 KPSR 012115

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

214 PM MST Mon Oct 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

214 PM MST Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers in the evening, then widespread showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rain

possible after midnight. Lows 65 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall over an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

214 PM MST Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers in the evening, then widespread showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rain

possible after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

60 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ553-554-021100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

214 PM MST Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers in the evening, then widespread showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 79 to

84. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

214 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then numerous showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

214 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then numerous showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

214 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then numerous showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

57 to 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

