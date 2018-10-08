CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1111 PM MST Sun Oct 7 2018

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1111 PM MST Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1111 PM MST Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance

of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1111 PM MST Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 48 to

58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance

of measurable rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

