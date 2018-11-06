CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

714 AM MST Tue Nov 6 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

714 AM MST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 83. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-062300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

714 AM MST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-062300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

714 AM MST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ563-062300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

614 AM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ567-062300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

614 AM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light wind in the morning becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light wind in the evening

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

614 AM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

614 AM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

614 AM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

