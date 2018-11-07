CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

476 FPUS55 KPSR 070857

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

156 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

156 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-072300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

156 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-072300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

156 AM MST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-072300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1256 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-072300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1256 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ560-561-072300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1256 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. North wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

