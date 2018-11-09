CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

916 FPUS55 KPSR 090916

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

215 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

215 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 76. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

215 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

215 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

115 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

115 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

115 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather