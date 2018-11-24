CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

252 FPUS55 KPSR 241014

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

313 AM MST Sat Nov 24 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

313 AM MST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-242300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

313 AM MST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-242300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

313 AM MST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light wind in the evening becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-242300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

213 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ562-242300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

213 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-242300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

213 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

59 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

