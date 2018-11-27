CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

143 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

143 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

143 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

143 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light wind in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1243 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1243 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1243 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 41 to 51.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Windy

and cooler. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

