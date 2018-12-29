CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

_____

884 FPUS55 KPSR 291004

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

303 AM MST Sat Dec 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

303 AM MST Sat Dec 29 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 57.

East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ549-555-292300-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

303 AM MST Sat Dec 29 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ569-292300-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

203 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 51 to 56. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

203 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

203 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

203 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 38 to 48. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as cold. Lows 28 to 38. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

203 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

_____

