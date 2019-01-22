CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

335 FPUS55 KPSR 220853

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 AM MST Tue Jan 22 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

153 AM MST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 66 to 69. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

153 AM MST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

153 AM MST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1253 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1253 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ560-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1253 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 40 to 50. North wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. North

wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 34 to 44. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1253 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

