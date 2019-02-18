CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

282 FPUS55 KPSR 181254

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

553 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

553 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level 3000 feet. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 37 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

AZZ549-555-182300-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

553 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 80 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers. Not as cold. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ570-182300-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 53 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ564-565-568-182300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ563-567-182300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 55 to 60. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Snow showers likely and a chance

of rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

