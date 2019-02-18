CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
_____
282 FPUS55 KPSR 181254
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
553 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
553 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent.
Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level 3000 feet. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 37 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
AZZ549-555-182300-
Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction
553 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable rain 80 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
3000 feet. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Highs 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain
10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers. Not as cold. Lows in the
upper 20s to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch
possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
CAZ570-182300-
Chuckwalla Valley-
Including the city of Midland
453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 53 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ564-565-568-182300-
Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-
Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,
and Chiriaco Summit
453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.
Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ563-567-182300-
Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-
Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,
and Brawley
453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ566-182300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 55 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in the morning increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows
in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ562-182300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs
55 to 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 56 to 61. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 55 to 60. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ560-561-182300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
453 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Snow showers likely and a chance
of rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather